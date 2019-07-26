|
Claudette Golenor
Redding - Claudette "Mama C" E. Golenor, 85, died Tuesday, July 9th 2019 at her home in Redding following a brief illness.
She leaves her husband Joe, sons, John, Jack & Pamela, grandchildren, Jason & Molly, Jamison, Jake, Jesse, Bianca and Alyssa, great-grandchildren, Hannah, Nathan, Caiden, Saoirse, Max, Yvaine, and Sage.
Predeceased by parents, Ray and Evie, siblings, Wilburn, Bennie and Lennie, son, Jeff, and granddaughter, Elizabeth.
Claudette Effie Quigley was born February 24th, 1934 near Finley, Oklahoma, and in the late 40's her family moved to Central Valley, California.
Claudette worked at the Cascade Theatre when she married her high-school-sweetheart, Joe Golenor, in 1954. She loved Shasta County, and was honored to serve on one of its grand juries.
She had many interests, vintage clothing, hummingbirds, roses, but her favorite was the family gathering; she loved a good fight.
Some of Mama C's last words were, "I love Jesus" and "I love my family."
Graveside service by Dan Carter, Friday, August 9th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., French Gulch Cemetery. Memorial Celebration at Lulu's, directly.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 26, 2019