Claudia Joey Dunlap
- - Claudia Joey Dunlap, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 10th. She was a friend to all that knew her. Born in Yosemite, California on November 1, 1939, she graduated from Shasta High School and later from San Jose State University with her teaching credential.
Claudia met the love of her life, James L. Dunlap while attending San Jose State and the two were married in Palo Alto on January 28, 1963. They moved to northern California where they both began their teaching careers. Claudia retired from teaching art to raise a family. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi (BSP) for over 50 years, where she made numerous friends for life.
Art was a key point in Claudia's life. BSP gave her an opportunity to use her incredible talents working on diverse service projects and social events throughout her involvement. She also created incredible pieces of art including cross-stitch, miniatures, paintings, soft-sculptures and even created a tissue paper Christmas stained glass display with her mom for a local church many years ago.
Claudia and James enjoyed many cruises together to Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii after his retirement, where they renewed their vows aboard the ship. They also enjoyed several trips together traveling to the Oregon Coast, the California Coast, and San Diego. In 2014, Claudia was able to fulfill a bucket list dream by riding a mule to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back.
Preceded in death by her husband James, she is survived by brother Robert Specht (Ronnee), her son Gregory Dunlap (Kris) and daughter Meredith Dunlap, as well as five grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11am, Friday July 19th at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel at 9100 Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro. A reception will follow immediately after the service. The family would like to thank Mercy Medical Center and Willow Springs for their compassion and dedication.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 16, 2019