Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4075 Riverside Avenue
Anderson, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4075 Riverside Avenue
Anderson, CA
View Map
Colleen Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Fink


1927 - 2019
Colleen Fink Obituary
Colleen Fink

Roseville - Colleen Fink was born on March 6, 1927 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada and passed away on July 19, 2019 in Roseville, California.

Colleen is predeceased by her husband Robert Fink. She is the loving mother of Robert (Christie) Fink, Michael Fink, Kris (Jana) Fink, Gary Fink (deceased), Bryan (Denisa) Fink, and Scott (Karyl) Fink, and 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10AM, with a viewing commencing at 9AM, all at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4075 Riverside Avenue, Anderson, CA). Interment at Millville Cemetery.

Price Funeral Chapel (916-725-2109), directors. Online condolences may be made at pricefuneralchapel.com.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 25, 2019
