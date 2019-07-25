|
|
Colleen Fink
Roseville - Colleen Fink was born on March 6, 1927 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada and passed away on July 19, 2019 in Roseville, California.
Colleen is predeceased by her husband Robert Fink. She is the loving mother of Robert (Christie) Fink, Michael Fink, Kris (Jana) Fink, Gary Fink (deceased), Bryan (Denisa) Fink, and Scott (Karyl) Fink, and 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10AM, with a viewing commencing at 9AM, all at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4075 Riverside Avenue, Anderson, CA). Interment at Millville Cemetery.
Price Funeral Chapel (916-725-2109), directors. Online condolences may be made at pricefuneralchapel.com.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 25, 2019