Colleen Hopper
Redding - Our treasured Colleen, now with her Lord, passed on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was loved dearly by all she ever met. A truly caring and giving soul, she tirelessly thought only of others, always. Her heart was as big as the sky and she will be forever missed. Colleen is survived by her son George and daughters Marleen and Jessie.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 2655 Eureka Way, Redding, California, 96001. 530-243-1525.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 16, 2019