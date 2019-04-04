Services
Our Lady-Mercy Catholic Church
2600 Shasta View Dr
Redding, CA 96002
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Connie Rae (Clemens) Davis


Connie Rae Davis (Clemens) Obituary
Connie Rae Davis (Clemens)

Redding - Connie Rae Davis (Clemens) passed away in her sleep on March 20, 2019 at the age of 62. Born July 7, 1956 in Culver City, Ca. Connie attended school in Redding graduating from Shasta High in 1975 and from Shasta College with an AA degree.

Connie worked for Meeks Lumber for 26 years starting in Redding, Ca and then moved to Sacramento to continue working for Meeks Lumber General Offices.

Connie enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, camping, fishing and being outdoors. She had many friends she loved to socialize with.

Connie will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt and by her determination to keep going despite being diagnosed with Parkinson's at age 37.

Connie is preceded in death by her father John Clemens, stepmom Penelope Clemens and brother Dan Clemens.

Connie is survived by her mother Margaret Clemens, her sister Carrie (John) Perrin, brother Andy (Dawn) Clemens, along with many nieces and nephew.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Mercy, 2600 Shasta View Drive, Redding Ca. 96002 on

Saturday April 13th 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 4, 2019
