|
|
Conny Ericsson
- - 9/26/45 - 8/7/19
Conny A. Ericsson, 73 yrs., passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 7, 2019. Conny was born in Stockholm, Sweden. He moved to the United States when he was 15 yrs. old. After graduating from high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970. Conny was proud of becoming a U.S. citizen after fulfilling his term in the Army. Conny joined the Kern County Sheriff's Department and served as a deputy for 22 yrs. He continued his career in law enforcement with the Department of Justice, Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement, in L.A. and Shasta Counties, retiring in 2005. He was an active member of the Elks, Redding Chapter, and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
After retiring, Conny and Linda continued to travel and enjoy being together. Wherever they went, Conny would make new forever friends. He was always the life of the party! Conny had many interests: hunting, fishing, watching sports, and listening to music. He was the first to volunteer if anyone needed a hand, help or his knowledge. He loved his Boxer, Brutus, and was seldom without him by his side.
Conny is survived by his soulmate and cherished wife of 25 yrs., Linda, his loving children Sven (Michele) Ericsson, Teena (Johnny) Williamson, Shaina (Travis) George, Beigher (Jacklyn) Taylor, and James (Katie) Taylor, and eight adoring grand-daughters Sydney, Kasey, Rylie, Savanna, Paris, Kylee, Brynlee and Arden.
On Friday, September 13th at 5pm, a Celebration of Life is scheduled at the Redding Elk's Lodge. On Saturday, October 5th at 1pm, a second celebration is scheduled at the Harvest Hall, Kern County Fairgrounds.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 8, 2019