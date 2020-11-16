Coralynn "Korki" Mathilde Dunbar



Redding - Coralynn Dunbar, age 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, devoted daughter, sister, and aunt died in Redding, CA on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.



Born January 7, 1933, in Los Angeles, CA to Hans Christian and Kathleen Wahlberg, "Korki" graduated from Santa Ana High School in 1950 where she met her husband Donald "Buster" Dunbar and they became sweethearts. She achieved her BS degree in Health & Human Sciences in 1954 from University of Kansas. While at KU, she joined her sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma and was a member for 68 years. After graduating, she worked as a PE teacher before marrying Buster on June 26, 1955. The same day they drove to Brooke Army Hospital at Fort Sam Houston, Texas for Buster to report for duty as a dentist in the United States Air Force. They later moved to Colorado where Buster was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base. During this time, they began their family which would eventually grow to nine children.



Buster and Korki settled in Laguna Beach, CA in July of 1958 where they focused on building their family. In July of 1970, they moved to Redding, CA and she continued her focus—ultimately on nine children. From the time her first child entered school in 1961, until the last completed high school in 1992, Coralynn actively supported her children's elementary and high schools and all of her children's activities as well as being a member of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), a member of her Parish Council and working at Cypress Elementary School as a teacher's aide. In addition to nine children, she also had 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her heart was broken when after 61 years of marriage she laid the love of her life, Buster, to rest in 2017.



She was also an active member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Redding, CA where she served in Community Outreach, visiting the sick, homebound, and mentally ill, and acting as a Martha comforting the church community after funerals.



Korki will be especially remembered as a one-of-a-kind blessing from God who was quick with a smile and twinkle in her eye, and anyone privileged to know her received that same blessing. She was well-known for her expansive smile, humility, curiosity, kindness, honesty, and dependability. She was deeply devoted to her husband and family and she loved truly getting to know people from all walks of life, every day. Although she wasn't driven by a need to keep pets, she supported her husband and children who did, including farm animals and several dogs, cats, and all other manner of creature comforts over the years. She was very patriotic and celebrated every holiday with the creative flair for which she was well known. Visitors often commented about what a warm, loving, interesting home she had—a true reflection of her style where all were welcome to 'come in and stay awhile'. After her children left the nest, she and Buster enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and the UK feeding their curiosity and love of life.



Survivors include Scott Dunbar and Dawn Hume (Shasta Lake City, CA) and their two daughters, grandson and two granddaughters; Greg and Cindy Dunbar (Red Bluff, CA); John Dunbar (Campbell, CA) and his two sons; Katy and David Cochrane (Redding, CA) and their three sons; Charlie and Shelley Dunbar (Redding, CA) and their two sons and three grandsons; Molly and John Stimpel (Redding, CA) and their son and daughter; Ann and J.T. Sison (Menlo Park, CA) and their two sons and daughter; Michael Dunbar (Pleasant Hill, CA) and his two daughters and son; and Maggie and Erik Souza (Chico, CA) and their two daughters. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, her brother Terry Wahlberg and his wife Lydia Wahlberg (Arcadia, CA) her nephew Lonnie Wahlberg and two great-nieces; Buster's sister Mary Louise Gearing and her husband Ray Gearing (Livingston, TX); Buster's niece Chris Edmonds and her husband Stanley Edmonds and their daughter (Tigard, OR); and her beloved dog Stella. Coralynn was preceded in death by her husband Buster, her father, mother, her father-in-law Donald Dunbar, mother-in-law Elizabeth Dunbar, and step-mother-in-law Eleanor Dunbar, her sister-in-law's husband Jack Barker, her nephew Todd Barker, her nieces Annette Barker and Emily Wahlberg, and her first baby grandson.



There will be a private Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Her private burial will join her once again with Buster at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery.



Memorial contributions are welcome at: St. Joseph Catholic School, 2460 Gold St, Redding, CA 96001 and Life Light Pregnancy Help Center, 3050 Victor Ave. #C, Redding, CA 96002



We will always carry her memory in our hearts.









