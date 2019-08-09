|
Corinne Fay Mann
1929-2019 - On Saturday, August 3rd, Corinne passed away peacefully in her sleep after an RV trip with her daughter, Michelle Barbre, to visit Port Angeles, Washington.
Corinne was born on January 9th, 1929 in a hospital in Detroit, Michigan to Jean and Frank Dick. Coincidentally, her future husband, Howard Mann was born in the same hospital by the same doctor, 6 months later. Corinne's and Howard's families were friends in Detroit. Howard and Corinne played together as kids from 5 years old until she moved away to Burbank, California at the age of 10. Howard was the love of her life from that point forward. Letters as kids turned to love letters after Howard went off to the Korean War. While Howard was serving in Korea, Corinne worked at Curry Village in Yosemite from 1950-1951. Yosemite always held a special place in her heart.
Howard and Corinne married in 1952 and had another 58 years together before he passed in 2010. RV'ing became their passion in the late 1990's and Corinne put over 100K miles on her RV with Howard and with close friends after he passed. She was inspirational to many for her RV skills and all the whirlwind travel trips into her 80s. Her enthusiasm, fearlessness and beautiful smile will be missed.
Corinne is survived by her daughter, Michelle Barbre and her family, Lance Barbre and Ethan (age 9), along with close friends that she considered family from the RV club, Newcomers, and Red Hat societies, which inspired her life during the 40 years she lived in Redding.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA on Tuesday, August 13th at 11 AM, followed by a reception at the Hilton Garden Inn, 5050 Bechelli Ln, Redding, CA at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
