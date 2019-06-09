|
|
Corliss Jean Carr
Redding - Corliss Jean Carr passed away March 12, 2019 in Redding, California. Corliss was born on July 7, 1940 to Ehlers and Mildred Zellmer Nielsen in Chinook Montana and was raised in Hogeland. Later in her high school years her family moved to Columbia Falls Montana, where she graduated from high school.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Willis L. Carr of Redding California; daughters, Coleen (Bob) Chiles of Yreka California, Beverly (Tony) Sanchez of Sacramento California, a son Cory (Willis C.) Carr of Redding California and stepdaughters, Laura (Michael) Blocher of Arizona and April (Brett) Sawyer of Colorado; fourteen grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Anna Black of Federal Way Washington, Gloria (Art) Schroeder of Kalispell Montana, and John (Diane) Nielsen of Columbia Falls Montana.
Corliss was preceded in death by parents Ehlers and Mildred Nielsen, a brother Hans Nielsen and a grandson, Daniel Chiles.
While residing in Redding, Corliss was employed many years by Joann Fabric and later worked as a book keeper for Shascade Community Services.
Corliss was an excellent cook and baker, always eager to try out new recipes. She was a talented seamstress and avid crafter. She blessed many of her friends and family with handcrafted items and quilts.
Despite Corliss' failing health she was determined to be active, persevering to never give up the daily activities of life and was stedfast to the end. Corliss had a never quit attitude. She was honest and endeavored to instill honesty in her children. Corliss will ever be in our hearts and memories.
Please make charitable donations in her memory to:
American Cancer Soc www.cancerresearch.org
www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/
Muscular Dystrophy www.mda.org/
www.donatenow.heart.org
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 9, 2019