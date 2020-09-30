Craig Farley



St. Thomas - Craig Steven Farley died Sept. 12 in his home in St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.



Born Nov. 26, 1948, in Palo Alto, Calif., he lived in the San Francisco area until the 1990s. He was a member of San Carlos High School's first champion basketball team in 1965-66, then played for College of San Mateo and the University of San Francisco before spending a year playing professional ball in the Philippines. He remained competitive in high-level adult basketball leagues well into his 40s.



A 1970s summer job framing tract homes led Craig to a construction career, primarily around Redding, Calif. He worked with several local companies before founding his own firm and oversaw construction or extensive remodeling of many custom homes, government facilities and retail buildings. During that period he was diagnosed with a frequently fatal form of cancer; his doctors attributed his survival partly to his fitness and discipline.



A demand for workers after Hurricane Marilyn in 1996 took Craig to the Virgin Islands, where his experience and knowledge of the business quickly brought him recognition. He loved the work and the area, and in 1998 told his California family he might never come home. Except for a brief visit for his father's funeral in 2003, he never did.



Prior to his death, Craig was a Senior Project Manager for Paul Ferreras, PE, Inc. a structural engineering firm. Between that job and others on the island, he worked on or managed projects including the Sports and Fitness Center at the University of the Virgin Islands, the Schneider Cancer Center in St. Thomas, the JFL Hospital Cardiac Center on St. Croix and the USVI Supreme Court Building.



He lived long enough to see the 49ers, the Giants and the Warriors win multiple championships which brought him great joy.



He is survived by a brother, Cory, of Verdi, Nev., a sister, Cris, of Eugene, Ore., and their children. In accordance with his wishes, no ceremony is planned.









