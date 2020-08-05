Craig Lewis Israel



Craig Lewis Israel January 7, 1960 through July 31, 2020 parents Walter Lee Israel and Georgia Carroll Kelso both are in heaven. Wife of 37 years Donna Christine Israel . Children joseph Clinton Behrens, Wendie Christine Carroll and husband Dan, Elizabeth Corrinne Williamson, David Eugene Israel and wife Milagros, Jennifer Marie Dalton and husband Ryan. Adopted grandchildren Daniel James Israel and Zoey Danielle Williamson-Israel. Grandchildren Kendal and William Carroll, Riley Chisum, Mariana Israel. Four step grandchildren. Siblings CaroleI Israel , Cathy Brunty, Christine Gorecki, Beth Coats and husband Jay In-laws Cynthia Menner, James Sexton and mother-in-law Rosalyn (Sue) Kiplinger. Best friend of 30 years David Hendrix and Ed Reyes for over 25 years. Many nieces nephews cousins aunts and uncle's and friends. He was a Christian man, son, loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, helper whenever needed, Jack of all trades. A celebration of life will be August 23, 2020 at 3 PM at Risen King Church on Oasis Blvd. in Redding Ca.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store