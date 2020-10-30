Craig Richard Woodward



Craig Richard Woodward 62 was called home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020. Born Sept 9,1958 in Bellflower CA. Grew up in Norwalk and Brea Ca. Attended Sonora high School and Fullerton Jr College. Started in the Automotive industry with Ford motor Company. Worked for DeLorean motor company as well as My Mechanic auto warranty Co. Married Cathy September 18,1982. Became employed for the State of California's dept of consumer affairs, bureau of Automotive repair in 1987. He was forced to retire due to illness in 2016. He and family moved to the Redding area in 1989. He loved his family, camping, restoring muscle cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Craig is survived by his Wife Cathy, daughter Brittany Dippery of Anderson, son Cory of Camarillo, grandsons Dawson and Kesler Dippery, Brother Wayne of Kingman AZ and Sister Debra Summers of Winchester, Ca. No memorial, please donate to a multiple symptoms atrophy MSA/ parkinsons foundation









