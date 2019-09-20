Resources
Curtis Elton Shada

1940-1999

Memories undaunted by time, love remembered and cherished though 20 years have past. You will always be my beloved Husband and Father of our 3 beautiful daughters, that God in His infinite wisdom blessed us with. They are the legacy you left for me to remember how much we loved each other then and forever in time.

Even though life goes on without you, each of us love and miss you so much with every passing day. It's our faith in God's promises that fill our hearts with the hope that one by one we will all be together again in our heavenly home for all eternity …

~ Your loving wife, Janet ~
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
