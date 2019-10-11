Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Will
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Will

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Will Obituary
Cynthia Will

Eureka - Cynthia was born 9-27-57 in Eureka CA, to Sally Tinsman & Bill Jordan. The Lord called her home on 10-4-19. Cynthia was predeceased by her mother Sally Tinsman Rowe of Redding CA & Bill Jordan of Rio Dell CA. Cynthia is survived by her husband Richard Will of Eureka CA, brother Kevin Brown of Apollo Beach FL, niece Melissa Brown of New York NY, nephew Joseph Brown of Apollo Beach FL, uncle & aunt Jim & Jo Tinsman of Sequim WA, cousins Kris Harrington of Pacific Grove CA & Todd Tinsman of Eureka CA and dear friend Trudy Olsen of Eureka CA.

Cynthia attended Eureka High School, enjoyed bird watching, working in her yard and music. Most of all, she was so good with dogs, cats & other critters. Her pets were blessed to have Cynthia in their world. Lastly, she loved children & they were instinctively drawn to her.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Miranda's Rescue: http://mirandasrescue.org/make-donation in Cynthia's name.

An online memorial & registry for Cynthia is available at: skymorials.com
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.