Dale A. Kendall



Dale A. Kendall, devoted husband, father and friend to so many, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 27, 2020 at the age of 75. Dale was a family man, married to his wife, Judy for 54 years. Dale has a daughter, Rashelle and son, Aaron and five grandchildren.



Dale has been a Redding resident since 1964 and was a longtime member of the Asphalt Cowboys and lifetime member of the California Deer Association. He was a district manager for Aramark and spent 31 years with the organization before he retired in 1998.



Dale's family will have a celebration of life honoring Dale in the Summer 2021.









