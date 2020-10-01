1/
Dale A. Kendall
Dale A. Kendall

Dale A. Kendall, devoted husband, father and friend to so many, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 27, 2020 at the age of 75. Dale was a family man, married to his wife, Judy for 54 years. Dale has a daughter, Rashelle and son, Aaron and five grandchildren.

Dale has been a Redding resident since 1964 and was a longtime member of the Asphalt Cowboys and lifetime member of the California Deer Association. He was a district manager for Aramark and spent 31 years with the organization before he retired in 1998.

Dale's family will have a celebration of life honoring Dale in the Summer 2021.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
