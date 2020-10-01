Dale A. Kendall
Dale A. Kendall, devoted husband, father and friend to so many, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 27, 2020 at the age of 75. Dale was a family man, married to his wife, Judy for 54 years. Dale has a daughter, Rashelle and son, Aaron and five grandchildren.
Dale has been a Redding resident since 1964 and was a longtime member of the Asphalt Cowboys and lifetime member of the California Deer Association. He was a district manager for Aramark and spent 31 years with the organization before he retired in 1998.
Dale's family will have a celebration of life honoring Dale in the Summer 2021.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.