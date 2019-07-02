|
Dan Smith
Redding - Dan Smith passed from this life on June 4, 2019, at home in Redding. He was born on December 30, 1935 in Los Angeles to Daniel & Louisa Smith. He served in the U.S. Army 1954-1957. He met Paula Maley in college and they married in 1960. Dan & Paula moved to Millville in 1970 to raise their family. He retired with 30 years of service in the USPS. Dan loved fishing, hiking, camping, good food and football.
He leaves his wife, Paula, children Bryan (Tammy) Smith, Bruce (YenVy) Smith, and Lara (John) Dougall, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three brothers and a sister.
Services will be held on July 6, 11:00 AM, at First United Methodist Church in Redding. In lieu of flowers, Dan requested donations in his honor to the FUMC Endowment Fund.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 2, 2019