Daniel Brian George
Redding - December 7, 1949 - October 5, 2019
Daniel B George of Redding, CA passed away peacefully on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019. Daniel and his twin Dennis (Israel) were born in Chicago, IL, to Laurian M George 95 of Sun City, AZ and Theresa D George (deceased). Daniel leaves behind his twin brother Dennis, sisters Laurianne, Jeanne, Catherine and brother David. He also has many nieces and nephews.
Dan was an upholsterer for over 40 years. He had the reputation as the best upholsterer in Redding, CA. He was a one of a kind craftsman.
Dan was also an animal lover, he leaves behind his beloved dog Lily. Dan and Lily had many friends who walked their dogs at the "reservoir", in Redding.
Dan will be dearly missed by his family and the many friend he had in Redding, especially the dog walkers and his friends from the "pub".
As of this time no services are scheduled. Charitable donations can be made to .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019