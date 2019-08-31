|
Daniel Everett Weller
- - Daniel Everett Weller passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 93 years old on Sunday August 25, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1925 in Almeda, CA.
Daniel was a WWII Veteran serving actively throughout the war in the Pacific with the U.S. Coast Guard. As the war concluded, he and his crew brought thousands of American prisoners of war from Japanese prisons back home to the states. After the war he became a licensed general contractor and built and renovated numerous churches and homes. Later in 1964 he built his own home in Shingletown on the weekends while attending the Seminary. After retiring from the contracting business he was ordained and took the position as Pastor of Alameda Baptist Church for many years. After moving full time to Shingletown Daniel served as monthly preacher for over 10 years at the Good News Rescue Mission in Redding, he held many years of Bible classes at the 2nd Chance Ranch, and weekly Bible classes at Open Door Community Church. Up well into his eighties, he would preach occasionally Sundays at Open Door when called upon.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Donna Weller, sons Don and John Weller and family, step sons Marc Malaspina and family and Steven Penshorn and family. Daniel was a true man of God, a loving husband and devoted father and will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 31, 2019