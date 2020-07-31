1/1
Danny Lee McDaniel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Lee McDaniel

Shasta Lake - Danny was born in Oklahoma Nov. 30, 1949 to Orval and Geraldine McDaniel. He passed away in Redding, Ca. July 23, 2020.

Danny was preceded in death by his father, mother and daughter Tara (McDaniel) Savage.

He leaves with broken hearts, wife Kathy, brother Jim, grandchildren Garth and Christina Savage, Dustyn and Lacie Savage and Gabryal Savage. Great grandchildren, Abe, Jordyn, Gracie, Danny and DeAnna. Also other cherished family and friends.

Memorial service will be Fri. Aug.7, 10:30a.m. at Allen and Dahl in Palo Cedro, Ca.

In lieu of flowers feel free to give to a favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jul. 31 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved