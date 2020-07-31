Danny Lee McDaniel
Shasta Lake - Danny was born in Oklahoma Nov. 30, 1949 to Orval and Geraldine McDaniel. He passed away in Redding, Ca. July 23, 2020.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, mother and daughter Tara (McDaniel) Savage.
He leaves with broken hearts, wife Kathy, brother Jim, grandchildren Garth and Christina Savage, Dustyn and Lacie Savage and Gabryal Savage. Great grandchildren, Abe, Jordyn, Gracie, Danny and DeAnna. Also other cherished family and friends.
Memorial service will be Fri. Aug.7, 10:30a.m. at Allen and Dahl in Palo Cedro, Ca.
In lieu of flowers feel free to give to a favorite charity
.