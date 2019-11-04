|
|
Danny Ross
Whitmore - It is with great sadness that the family of Dan Ross announces his passing on October 26th, 2019. He was at home, surrounded by his daughters, Christina and Sarah and his wife, Angela. He was a kind and gentle soul and we are all the better for having known and loved him.
Dan was born in Colorado, the youngest child of Cliff and Alice Ross. He grew up in Redding where he attended local grade schools, Shasta High School and Shasta College. He married his high school sweetheart, Angela, and they were married for 52 years.
Dan was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Holly Ferkey and Oralee King. He is survived by Angela, daughters, Christina of Mill Valley, Sarah of Oak Run, and grandson, Milo. He is also survived by his brother, Dale (Judy) of VA., sisters-in-law Eileen Wall of Palo Cedro, Carmel King and Mary Corrigan of Ireland, brothers-in-law Bert King of Anderson, Laverne Ferkey of Cottonwood, and Joseph, Patrick, Gerard, Kevin, Dermot and Brendan Corrigan of Ireland. He loved his many cousins, nieces and nephews and he cherished his many friends, including his "sister of the heart" Muffy Berryhill, who was our rock through Dan's struggle with the effects of a massive stroke.
Dan was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, a member of Operating Engineers Local 3 for over 50 years, and a Vietnam veteran. In his younger years, he was a volunteer fire fighter with the Oak Run Volunteer Fire Company.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 14th at Our Lady Of Mercy Church on 2600 Shasta View Drive at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following in the Parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Oak Run Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 912, Oak Run, CA. 96069.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 2019