Darcia Slape
Redding - Darcia Slape, 64, passed on August 13, 2019 following a valiant battle with ovarian cancer, surrounded by loved ones and family. Darcia was born in Los Angeles on July 29, 1955, and moved to the Trinity mountains with her mother as a young child. Darcia came of age in the natural beauty of the Redding area, returning to live in the area in 2007 after reconnecting with her childhood sweetheart, Michael Slape. After raising three children while developing a successful career in Asset Management in Los Angeles and Oakland, Darcia pursued a Masters in Counseling Psychology, nurturing her deep passion for practicing therapy and the healing arts. A community builder, bridge builder, and a lover of people, Darcia served as an Associate Marriage and Family Therapist with Creekside Counseling. Amidst her studies and work, Darcia cultivated a love of bee-keeping, gardening, silversmithing, and making canned foods and ciders. In her free time, Darcia enjoyed exploring spirituality and spiritual traditions,
boating with her husband, children, and grandchildren, spending time with dear friends and family, and exploring the natural terrain of the Trinity mountains, Lake Shasta, the north coast, and Lassen. Above all else, Darcia served as a tireless advocate, nurturer, and healer. Darcia is survived by her loving husband, Michael Slape, parents Stephen Gorman and Sharlée Alford, children Peter, Aram, and Sarah, and five beloved grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned at Pilgrim Church in Redding, CA on November 2, 2019 at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Darcia's name to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance and/or Kids' Turn in Redding, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 30, 2019