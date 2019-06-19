|
Darlene Lue Brown (Holden)
- - Darlene Lue Brown (Holden), a long-time resident of the Anderson area, peacefully passed away and entered the arms of her loving husband, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Steven A. Brown (d. 2016), along with her parents, Lloyd Holden and Dolores and Raymond Knopke.
She is survived by her sister Yvonne Anderson (Skip), children, Joan Richardson (Don); Teresa Taylor (Don); Mary Caraway (Will); Steven Brown (Heidi); and Carson Hanks; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Darlene's children are asking donations are made to Rowell Family Empowerment of Northern California; in Memory of Darlene L. Brown.
The family asks that you join them for Darlene's Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Scouts Hall in Anderson River Park at 1:00pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 19, 2019