Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Lue (Holden) Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darlene Lue (Holden) Brown Obituary
Darlene Lue Brown (Holden)

- - Darlene Lue Brown (Holden), a long-time resident of the Anderson area, peacefully passed away and entered the arms of her loving husband, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Steven A. Brown (d. 2016), along with her parents, Lloyd Holden and Dolores and Raymond Knopke.

She is survived by her sister Yvonne Anderson (Skip), children, Joan Richardson (Don); Teresa Taylor (Don); Mary Caraway (Will); Steven Brown (Heidi); and Carson Hanks; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Darlene's children are asking donations are made to Rowell Family Empowerment of Northern California; in Memory of Darlene L. Brown.

The family asks that you join them for Darlene's Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Scouts Hall in Anderson River Park at 1:00pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.