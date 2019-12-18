|
Darol, 74, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 26, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Jane of 54 years, daughter Jody Pearson, son Jeffrey Pearson (Kim) along with four granddaughters, Allison and Abigail Pearson, Kamay Hanson and Kansas Pearson Dias. He also leaves his twin sister Carol Maple (Jim Brock) of Redding, brothers Bruce and Richard Pearson (Paula) of Derby KS and sister Joy Pearson of Rose Hill KS. He is preceded in death by his older brother Francis Pearson Jr..
Darol was born in Wichita KS to Francis and Ruth Pearson, June 20, 1945. He attended Rose Hill High School and joined the Navy immediately after graduation. While stationed in Alameda he met and married Jane and they settled in Redding after being discharged. Darol drove trucks long haul and owned many over the years, dabbling in a few side businesses in between. He was an avid K.C. Chiefs fan and also loved Drag Racing and NASCAR.
In retirement he enjoyed showing his artistic flair with welding projects and created many yard art decorations for family and friends. Game nights became a treat for everyone as Darol always was more entertaining than the games we played. We had many happy times that we will always treasure.
He will be lovingly laid to rest on Friday Dec 27, at 9:30 A.M., Veterans Cemetery in Igo. Reception information will be announced then. In lieu of flowers donations in his honor may be made to the .
