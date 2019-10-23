|
|
David Chiara
Lynn, MA - David was called home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2019. He resided in Lynn, Mass. He was born in Redding on March 14, 1960. He is survived by his mother, Johannah Metz, father, Robert Chiara, brother, Charles Chiara, niece Dawcia Chiara and her sons Nollyn and Austin Cooper, and other loving family members.
David attended Redding grammar schools and Shasta High School where he excelled scholastically. He received his BS degree in mathematics from the University of Calif., Davis. He continued his education at the Washington University Medical School in St. Louis where he received his M.D. and PhD.
David did his PhD clinical research at the Harvard Medical School Neurobiology lab. After this experience he determined that his primary interest was in research, not in clinical medicine. He became a key member of the Harvard neurobiology lab and provided key instruction and support to many members of the department. In recognition of his valued contribution David was appointed instructor in Neurobiology in 2005, an appointment made only rarely. His research and multiple scientific publications have had an impact on the Harvard Neurobiology Department and the worldwide scientific community.
David was known for his kindness and generosity and was always willing to help when needed. He will be sorely missed and remembered with love by his family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, at 3782 Churn Creed Road, on Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019