|
|
David Huber
- - (1/24/45-8/13/19)
David was born to Charles and Donna Huber in Vallejo, CA on January 24, 1945.
David was an avid sports fan. He played the trumpet in the school band. He was awarded "Boy of the Month" in the Rio Linda Junior High School paper, "School Daze." David was a paper boy in his youth. He graduated High School in 1962 from Highlands High School, North Highlands, CA. He was Senior Class President and played football, baseball and basketball. He quickly became interested in finance and began his career in banking in 1966.
David earned his AA degree from American River College in 1966 and his Real Estate Sales License in 1986. He worked for Bank of America for many years before becoming a business owner and was a member of the Exchange Club, a volunteer firefighter for Fall River Mills Fire Department and served as a school board member at his children's school for several years. David was a partner in North State Ice, Co since the early 1990's and was known for his community support and friendly service to all customers and neighbors!
David was married to the love of his life, Joyce (Bond) Huber for 53 years. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967 where he served for two years in Colorado Springs, CO. They had two children, Michael Huber of Chico, CA and Heidi (Huber) Schueller of Redding, CA.
David loved his family fiercely and unconditionally. He was known for his strong work ethic. He enjoyed gardening - particularly his vegetable garden and roses. He enjoyed the ocean and the outdoors and spent many, many years camping, boating and coaching his children's sports teams.
David was the youngest child and is survived by his sister Charlene Schulze, of Concord, CA; brother Charles (Chuck) Huber of Stockton, CA and Ken Huber of Loomis, CA, his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Kelly, son-in-law Bill, four amazing granddaughters: Brooke, Avery, Addison and Reese and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, Igo on September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating money to the in his name or a .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 31, 2019