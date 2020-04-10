|
|
David John Lynch
Redding - David John Lynch, age 80, of Redding California passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020.
We hope to have a celebration of his life at a later time when social distancing is a thing of the past.
Dave had decided on cremation which is being handled by Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel in Redding.
Dave was born in San Francisco on March 29, 1940. He spent most of his childhood in Northern California and worked at an auto garage with this brother and father until he decided to become a police officer. Dave worked for the Redding Police Department for 26 years before he retired. Part of that time, he worked as a detective. I remember how cool I thought it was when he came home with his bulletproof vest on. I think we all should have had one the day he decided to clean his gun at the kitchen table and shot a hole right through the cookie jar and out the back wall! The blast was deafeningly loud and silenced everyone…He said it was the only time the damn poodle was actually quiet for a minute!
Dave was married to Sharon Elizabeth for 45 years. They had good times raising pigs, sheep, chickens, ducks, cows, and kids in Happy Valley California. Dave enjoyed riding motorcycles, but he and Sharon kept upgrading to bigger and better recreational vehicles....motorcycle, a sailboat, then a fifth-wheel trailer and, finally, they sold their home after retirement and bought a motorhome which they lived in for many years while traveling up and down the West Coast. They made good friends while in Oregon and Arizona. Dave took up art and ceramics for a while and made some very nice pieces. Eventually their health caused them to settle back in Redding.
Dave is survived by his wife Sharon, two children (John and Tracy), three stepchildren (Angie, Eschelle and John T), as well as eleven grandchildren.
He lived a full and adventurous life but the last few years had definitely taken their toll on him. We will miss him greatly and hope that he is now looking down on us from a peaceful place.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020