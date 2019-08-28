|
David John Miller
- - David, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 14.
He was a retired army veteran of 26 yrs. serving in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Persian Gulf.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Jay Miller of Conn.; he is survived by daughter, Michelle Herring, daughter-in-law, Michelle Miller and four grandchildren. Also four sisters Karen Klatt, Sylvia Parker, Katherine Simmons, and Bonnie Hanson. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A proud, patriotic soldier, who will be deeply missed.
Services will be held at N.Ca.Veterans cemetery in Igo, Ca. on August 30th @ 12:30.
Donations can be made to any veterans org. in his name.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019