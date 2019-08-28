Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
N.Ca .Veterans cemetery
Igo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David John Miller Obituary
David John Miller

- - David, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 14.

He was a retired army veteran of 26 yrs. serving in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Persian Gulf.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Jay Miller of Conn.; he is survived by daughter, Michelle Herring, daughter-in-law, Michelle Miller and four grandchildren. Also four sisters Karen Klatt, Sylvia Parker, Katherine Simmons, and Bonnie Hanson. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A proud, patriotic soldier, who will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at N.Ca.Veterans cemetery in Igo, Ca. on August 30th @ 12:30.

Donations can be made to any veterans org. in his name.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.