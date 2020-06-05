Dr. David K. Swanson



On Monday, June 1, 2020, Dr. David K. Swanson, loving husband and father of two children, peacefully passed away at age 80, with his family by his side.



David was born on August 15, 1939, in Rockford, IL to Sigfrid and Elsa Swanson. He was raised in nearby Pecatonica, IL and after high school headed to Phoenix, AZ for college. He received his Bachelor's degree from Arizona State University, working to support himself laying concrete. He received his M.D. from University of California College of Medicine, Irvine and served his residency at St. Mary's Medical Center in Long Beach, CA. Upon receiving his medical license in 1969, he served two years in the United States Navy on destroyer USS Truxtun and at Long Beach Naval Hospital as a Medical Lieutenant. On August 3, 1969, he married his sweetheart, Tina R. Sherman. They raised two sons, Karl and Kurt.



David and Tina moved to Redding in 1975 and became one of the first partners of M.D. Imaging. He was known for his modesty, dry wit, infectious smile, and his kind, compassionate spirit. His upbringing and work history set the foundation of humility and strong work ethic that was second to none. He loved his work and coworkers. He worked as a radiologist up to the day he was diagnosed with leukemia at age 79, and only "officially" retired less than two months prior to his death. His personal mantra was to "make someone's day better", whether at work or in the checkout line at the grocery store.



David was preceded in death by his father, Sigfrid, his mother, Elsa, his brother, Lee and beloved wife Tina. He is survived by his two children, Karl and Kurt, his granddaughter Ava Rose, grandson Soren Hiatt, and his brothers Dennis, Loren and Arnie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Corona Virus. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mercy Hospice.









