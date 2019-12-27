|
|
David Lynn Denson
David Lynn Denson was born in Union City, Tennessee July 10th, 1951 to Louise Therrell House. The oldest of 4 children he and his family relocated to Northern California in his early childhood. He attended West Cottonwood and Anderson High Schools and made lifelong friends there. He became a father to Greg Alfred in 1972 and later to Carri Lynn on his birthday in 1978.
David quickly became accustomed to hard work and learning many trades as he grew older. He bucked hay, drove logging trucks, hauled heavy equipment and became an accomplished driver with many memorable trips. One of his most important deliveries was transporting the SR-71 Blackbird fuselage to the Smithsonian Museum of Space and Flight in Seattle, Washington in 1991. As a seasoned driver with Muse Trucking he was proud to finish out with Frank and his team until retirement in 2010.
David's hobbies included any and all types of motor sports from sand rails to dirt bikes. He raced at Shasta Speedway, enjoyed abalone diving, tank diving, cooking, and flying his RC planes. He passed along his love and appreciation for the water to his kids and grandkids. Any sincere person with the desire to learn to dive or was brave enough to ride in the boat with him was more than welcome to join him. He had the impeccable knack for assigning nicknames to all that he met whether they liked it or not… it was his love language. His overwhelming desire to help others, rescue stray dogs, split wood for the neighbors, perfect his skills at the BBQ, and tell stories around the camp fire at Ft. Bragg are just a small number of things that will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
He is survived by his Mother Louise Reber of Anderson, sister Grace Casperson of Grants Pass, OR, Ike White of Springfield, MO, and Valerie Valentine of Anderson, CA, son Greg and daughter Carri and son-in law Seth Longnecker, and grandchildren Isabella 12, Ava 7, and Isaac 7.
There will be a celebration of Life at the Cottonwood Community Center Sunday, January 12th at 1 pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019