David Marion Harp
Cottonwood - David Harp, 89, died January 5, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
He is survived by his daughter Karen Harp-Reed and her husband Gary of Seattle, WA., David Harp Jr. and his wife Lee of Cottonwood. He is preceded in death by his son Gary Harp and daughter Julie Jones, beloved wife of 61 years Leah Harp and his parents Dewey and Thelma Harp.
David was the loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
David was born January 8, 1930 in his Grandmother Frost's house in Meridian Idaho. His mother named him Marion Halbert Harp, Marion after the doctor who delivered him. During the 1st grade he decided he no longer wanted to be called Marion and took the name of his favorite uncle, David.
David lived in various logging and mining towns, family farms and homes from Idaho to California. Two of those years spent in a side-wall tent near New Bieber, CA. The family finally settled in Susanville where David attended elementary school at Roosevelt Elementary School. While attending high school at Lassen Union High School, he ran track and boxed golden gloves. He worked at a local shoe cobbler in town repairing shoes. He helped the family make ends meet by raising over 500 rabbits for local tables and restaurants. He attended Lassen Community College and transferred to Chico State University where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Education.
While at Chico he met the love of his life Leah, a fellow educator graduate. They were married in 1953. David was hired as a teacher at Cottonwood Elementary in 1954 until he was drafted to serve his country. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army as a Corporal. He returned to Cottonwood Elementary to teach. After receiving additional training, he was hired as the Principal and Superintendent of Evergreen Elementary School. His first eight grade class graduated nine students. Students were David's priority where he treated them with respect and compassion yet always maintained a disciplined school demanding the best of pupils. He often took the older classes on science related field trips, introducing many to the world of fossils, minerals and geology, while not missing the landscape around them. He retired from education after working at Manton and Mineral Elementary Schools as the Principal and Superintendent in 1990.
David enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States and Canada in their motor home. They traveled to Europe enjoying the old world culture and walked the ruins of ancient Italian cities. They loved their beloved coastal trips up and down California and Oregon with their faithful companion dog Petey. David and Leah both were known for their beautiful yard full of hundreds of varieties of flowers.
David enjoyed the solitude of nature, especially in the mountains while hunting or fishing. He was a quiet man who bestowed upon those fortunate few the wisdom and teachings from one who grew up during very difficult times. Most who were blessed with his presence, were touched by his genuine heart and kind soul who always believed in helping others.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, David requested that donations go to your favorite cancer fighting organization.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020