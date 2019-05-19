Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
10717 Whistleberry Way
Redding, CA
Redding - David Marion Tuggle born March 1st. 1952 passed away on April 21st. 2019 in Garden City Idaho while visiting with family. He lived in Redding all his life and graduated from Enterprise High School. He married his high school sweetheart LaVerne Lindsey in Sept 1971. He was employed with Anderson-Cottonwood Waste Management for over forty years.

He leaves behind his wife LaVerne his daughters Margo Tuggle (Darin) Gena Steele (Charles) and his son Ryan Tuggle. Four grandchildren Lindsey, Lila, Payton, and Wyatt. He also leaves behind his sisters Wanda Smith, Delores Tuggle, Anne Burns (Mike) and brother William (Cary) along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Betty Tuggle and sister Mary Hedger.

Dave was a simple guy who enjoyed spending time with his family at Disneyworld, Rubicon, camping, fishing and also enjoyed playing his poker video games.

A celebration of life will be held at the home of Gary and Marjean Gannon's 10717 Whistleberry Way Redding on May 25th at 11 o'clock

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a monetary donation to the .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 19, 2019
