In Remembrance of
David Michael Martin
He was killed on March 9, 2017, in Red Bluff, California, at the age of 51 years old. David leaves behind his son, Malachi David Michal AKA Malachi Radford Conklin, his Father Harold M. Martin Jr., Stepmother, brother, sister, nieces, nephews, and many friends who loved him dearly. David, born February 19,1966, who was raised in Southern California. He graduated at West Covina High School in 1983. David continued his education at Harding University in Arkanas, class of 1988, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biblical Studies. David was passionate about people and his compassion for others took him many places abroad, including Indonesia in 2004 after the Tsunami where he participated in disaster relief efforts. David will always be remembered for his Humanitarianism and the ability to shine his
light in any darkness. Rest In Peace.
"Forever: Some people come into our lives, leave footprints on our hearts, and we are
never ever the same," by Flavia.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 9, 2019