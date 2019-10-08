|
David Neece
- - David Neece was born on April 1, 1982 in Santa Barbara, CA and passed in Dixon, CA on September 28, 2019. He was a graduate of Enterprise High School, where he excelled in multiple music groups.
The following excerpt is from the eulogy given at David's funeral service on October 5:
Over the course of David's more that 13-year career in the San Pablo Police Department he developed as one of the most influential officers in the organization. Some of the assignments David held included: Field Training Officer, Detective, Master Sergeant, Peer Support, and Supervisor of Code Enforcement, School Resource Officers, and Tobacco Enforcement. He also served as the San Pablo Police Employees Association Vice-President and President.
The professional passion in David's career rested in his role with the SWAT Team. In 2009, David was selected to join the inaugural team to form the Special Entry and Apprehension Team. He advanced to Team Leader. Under David's leadership, the team evolved into the first fully operational SWAT Team in the department's history. David was recognized as the heart of the team.
David loved the outdoors and shared that love with his family every chance he got, filling their weekends with family trips to the lake or snow. Above all else, David was most proud of his children. He is survived by his wife Stacy, son Colton, daughter Aubrey, sister Amber and his mother and father Dan and Sandy Neece.
