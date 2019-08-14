|
|
David Raymond Dietsch
Shasta Lake - DAVID RAYMOND DIETSCH of Shasta Lake, CA passed away Fri. Aug. 9th at Rosebudcare Homes after a long illness at the age of 72. Dave was born and raised in San Lorenzo, CA where he met and married his wife of 53 years and raised his 2 children. He worked for General Motors for 37 years and was transferred to N.E. Ohio for 21 years. He and Beverly retired to Shasta Lake in 2004. Dave was active as a Board member at The Golf Club at Tierra Oaks where he scored his Hole-in-One. Dave was an avid golfer for most of his life. Hunting and fishing with family and friends was a highlight throughout his life. He is survived by his wife Beverly of Shasta Lake and his children Michael Dietsch and Coleen Meiner who still reside in Ohio.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 14, 2019