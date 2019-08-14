Services
Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service, Inc.
5530 Mountain View Drive
Redding, CA 96003
530-241-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for David Dietsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Raymond Dietsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Raymond Dietsch Obituary
David Raymond Dietsch

Shasta Lake - DAVID RAYMOND DIETSCH of Shasta Lake, CA passed away Fri. Aug. 9th at Rosebudcare Homes after a long illness at the age of 72. Dave was born and raised in San Lorenzo, CA where he met and married his wife of 53 years and raised his 2 children. He worked for General Motors for 37 years and was transferred to N.E. Ohio for 21 years. He and Beverly retired to Shasta Lake in 2004. Dave was active as a Board member at The Golf Club at Tierra Oaks where he scored his Hole-in-One. Dave was an avid golfer for most of his life. Hunting and fishing with family and friends was a highlight throughout his life. He is survived by his wife Beverly of Shasta Lake and his children Michael Dietsch and Coleen Meiner who still reside in Ohio.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service, Inc.
Download Now