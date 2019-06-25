Services
Redding - David Townsend Rose, 61, of Redding, CA passed away on June 14, 2019.

David is survived by his wife Pamela Anne Rose of 34 years. They shared many memories of traveling to places like Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico. His greatest pride are his children Michael Rose, Molly Kidd, his son-in-law Jeffrey Kidd and his 3 grandchildren Landon, Liam and Blake.

David was a Branch Manager for Bakersfield Pipe for over 15 years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams the SF Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. He enjoyed fishing with his son, golfing with his son-in-law, bowling with his team "all in the family," and loved going to all of his grandchildren's sporting events. David loved being around his family especially being with his beloved wife. He was very proud of all of their accomplishments.

We will celebrate a Funeral for David on Thursday June 27, 2019, at 10:00am at Lawncrest chapel in Redding, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from June 25 to June 26, 2019
