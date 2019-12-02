|
|
David Roy Burlingame
Cottonwood - David Roy Burlingame passed peacefully in his home on November 21, 2019 in Cottonwood California at the age of 71.
David is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Dale Bellinger (Jerry) of Reno, Nevada, Son Roy Burlingame (Lesa) of Cottonwood, California, Grandson Samuel Hughes (Michaela) of Reno, Nevada and 6 step grandchildren, Sister Lora Craig (Bob) of Anchor Point, Alaska, Cousin Don Green of Medford, Oregon. David is preceded in death by his parents Stan and Lanora Burlingame. David was born in McCloud California October 22,1948. They then moved to the Buckeye area where David attended Buckeye School and graduated from Central Valley High School in 1966. He enlisted in the US Navy 1968 and was stationed on the USS Hancock and fought in the Vietnam War. During that time, he met his love of his life Barbara and married in San Diego, California. After his honorable discharge, they moved to Redding California where he completed his electronics degree at Shasta College. He was employed as a helicopter mechanic for 50 years. Then the last 35 years he worked at Redding Air Service as the Director of Maintenance. His fun times were spent with family and friends, hunting, camping, ranching, water skiing, sorting. David was always in sports as a boy, teen and adult always playing basketball, baseball, football, pole position, air hockey and taught his kids and grandson all of this. He faithfully went to church and always been involved with a choir, quartet or worship team. He was very involved with Bowman Community church in Cottonwood, California with the worship team. God gave him an outstanding voice and an amazing life and he now sings in the heavenly choir with our Lord.
Memorial service to be held on Friday December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bowman Community Church, 18335 Bowman Road, Cottonwood, California 96022.
Interrment for David Burlingame will be in the Igo Veterans Cemetary.
Any donations may be made to the Veterans Hospitals.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019