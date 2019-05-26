|
David William Adams
Redding - On Tuesday May 14th 2019, David William Adams beloved Father and Grandpa, passed away at 75.
David was Born August 18th 1943 in Glendale, CA to William and Kathryn Adams. David was a Sergeant in the Army also a sharpshooter with badges and commendations. He retired as a Supervisor for Shasta County Road Dept after 35 plus yrs.
David was a master fisherman, avid motorcyclist, loved machine work and could build just about anything. He had belonged to the United Bikers of Northern Ca for years. David was a great friend.
David was preceded in death by his son David W. Adams Jr. Survived by Son John David Adams and wife Angela of Redding, CA. Grandchildren Kellyn Adams of Redding, CA & Nick Adams of Susanville CA, Great-grand-daughter Izabella Romero of Redding CA, Brother and sister in law Bill and Connie Adams of Chico, CA.
Service is to be held on May 31st at 9:30am at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Rd. Igo, CA 96047.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 26 to May 29, 2019