It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Dawn Gama Barber on July 25, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. A graveside service will be held on August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m.. The service location is at the Millville Cemetery District at 23799 Old 44 Drive in Millville, CA.









