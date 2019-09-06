|
|
Deb Bentrim
Redding - Deb Bentrim passed away July 11, 2019, just a few weeks short of her new home being finished, replacing the one destroyed in the Carr Fire in July 2018.
Born April 3, 1953 in Redding to Wesley and and Louise (McCathern) Hemenway. She was preceded by sisters Linda Johnson, Darla Shirley and Essie Sulley.
She is survived by husband Ralph, married 49 years. Daughters Jennifer Bentrim and Brandi Goodwin and son Ryan Bentrim. Grand children Ryan Bentrim Jr. Kendall Bentrim and Wesley Goodwin.
Her great passion for 34 years was teaching sign language. She made numerous friends in her career that included Monte Vista School, Shasta College, Redding Recreation and Parks, Redding Library and her own business "About Sign Language Time." She collected and donated large print novels for various programs and individuals. She also made very nice wedding cakes just for the price to attend as a friend. She was a member of the Keswick water board, CSA #25 for almost 40 years.
An outdoor celebration of life will be held at the Redding Memorial Park Mausoleum on September 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, bring a story to share.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 6, 2019