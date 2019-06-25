Debra Collins



Redding - Debra Collins (Gillespie) passed in peace Friday June 7th at the age of 65.



She was the daughter of Samuel Rogers and Evelyn Zabel of Saratoga, CA. She is survived by her boys Kyle Gillespie & Charlie Vincent, her daughter in laws Alicia & Jessica and her grandchildren Chase, Carter & Dylan. Debbie was born in Los Angles and grew up in Saratoga, CA before moving to Redding, CA in 1979 where she spent the last 40 years of her life.



Debbie enjoyed being a stay at home Mom raising her family and volunteering for various school and community functions. She took pleasure in hosting friends and family for get-togethers and holidays where stories and laughter were common. She loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, cooking, gardening, listening to music. and spending time with her children & grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. We love you and miss you Mom/Grandma Deb!