The last representative of our family's mythic Woodmen died on February 15th. We grew up amidst these towering, muscular, kindly, competent men smelling of forest and diesel who often talked of earlier logging days in far away lands - they appeared a breed apart. Dad, his father and his brothers were extraordinary men - men to match the mountains.

Del was born in 1920 to a logging family in Adna, Washington. He met Margaret in high school and the two married after graduation. Del got a job on a logging operation managed by his dad on Elk River. Following timber lay-offs, the family drove to Redding with their son Richard and all their possessions in a 1936 Ford, where Del joined the long lines of men looking for work on Shasta Dam. Weeks later, the nest egg was about to give out when Del was hired. He worked days, and at night attended a machinist class taught by Gerlinger Steel. This led to a job at the Navy shipyard in Vallejo, where Bette was born, until his WW II enlistment in the U.S. Army.

Del fought in the Battle of the Bulge and later was wounded fighting in Germany. His recovery in a Paris hospital enabled him to visit the Louvre and other cultural sights, inspiring his later interest in art.

After the war, the Woods bought land near Palo Cedro and built a house while Del worked at U.S. Plywood in Anderson. When the opportunity arose to join a cooperatively owned and operated plywood mill in Oregon, the Wood family moved again and added another son, Don. The family returned to Redding in 1959 where after a stint as a floor finishing contractor, Del became a traveling salesman. For many years, he drove through rural Northern California selling bacon and hams, making many friends along the way.

With retirement, Del & Margaret took off on their motorcycle, visiting Alaska, the Southwest, and many parts in between. In later years the motorcycle was exchanged for a series of RV's in which they travelled with their cat, Silky. Margaret and Del were married for 82 years. The love they found as high school teenagers lasted a lifetime, and was very evident to everyone that met them. Dad often said "We've been lucky." That was the Great Generation.

The family appreciates the kind and skilled services of staff at Sundial Assisted Living.

A memorial service will be held graveside at Redding Memorial Park, Monday, March 2, 11am, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the family residence.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -