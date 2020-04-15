|
Della Jean Brunton
Della was born on May 4, 1935 in Placerville, California to Louis and Myrtle Gizinos. She had two older brothers, Raymond and Gerry LaFountain. They moved to Salt Lake City, where her sister Nena Gizinos was born. Around 1938, Della's dad found work in Redding, California at the Iron Mountain Mine and the building of Shasta Dam. The family moved to Redding, California, where her sister, Betty Gizinos and her brothers, John and Jimmy Gizinos were born.
Della met Bill Fox at a Mother's Day Dance at the Iron Mountain Dance Hall. They got married in 1951 in Reno, Nevada. They made their home in Redding, California and had five children in the next five years. They're names are Billy, Bobby, Jeannie, Nena and Diana Fox.
Della's husband Bill got ill so they moved to Chico California to be near his parents. Bill succumbed to his illness in1970. In June, of 1970 after school was out, she moved the family to Anderson California to be near her family. She took a job at Mercy Hospital in the kitchen as a Dietician Helper in May of 1974. Della also met Doug Brunton in 1974. They were married in 1977 in Reno, Nevada. Della worked at Mercy Hospital until she had a heart attack, in June of 1984 when she retired. After her husband Doug retired, they went on many cruises and vacations. They went to Greece, Turkey, and Egypt, Canada, Catalina Island, Nova Scotia, Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, and Puerto Vallarta. Della's favorite place to go was Cozumel Mexico. They vacationed there for several months, every year from the year 2000 to 2015. In 2015, while in Cozumel, Della became ill and after a brief hospital stay, they flew home to receive care in the United States. In June 2015, we had a family reunion which was attended by 45 family members. In November of 2015, Della was diagnosed with MDS (a bone marrow cancer). Della passed away, at home on April 11, 2020.
All in all, Della had a full life. She loved her Trips, Cruises, Holidays, Birthdays, and Weddings. But above all else, she loved her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband Doug Brunton, her sisters; Nena Rose and Betty Harmon, brother and his wife, John and Marilyn Gizinos, along with 8 nephews and 7 nieces. She also leaves behind her children and their spouses, Bill and Vickie Fox, Bob and Linda Fox, Jeannie Fox and Larry Cozart, Nena and Dewight Oilar, Diana Brunton, Shannon Agulay and Chris O'Neil, along with 20 Grandchildren, 27 Great Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandson. We will all miss her tremendously.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020