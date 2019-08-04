|
|
Delores Nadine (Towns) Whitehead
Redding - Nadine Whitehead passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on July 10, 2019 in Redding, California at the age of 86. Nadine had a long, well lived life. Born in Grand Junction, Colorado on June 11, 1933 to Joshua Grover and Jennie May Towns, Nadine was the youngest of nine children in the Towns family.
Nadine graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1951. In 1953 she married Larry Whitehead, her husband for 66 years. After marriage she lived at Fort Sill, Oklahoma while Larry completed a two year tour of active duty in The US Army. In 1955 they returned to Colorado, and in 1964 moved to Northern California where their son Greg was born. In 1978 Nadine, Larry and Greg relocated to Redding.
Nadine worked at Grant School and found great joy in helping the young children learn new things. Years later, Nadine often met one of her Grant School kids working someplace in Redding. She always remembered them and they always remembered her.
Nadine was a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Redding. She served as an active Deacon for several years. She made many good, lasting friendships at FPCR during her 40+ years there.
Nadine is survived by her son Greg and his wife Beth, of Los Altos, California, her husband Larry, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, four brothers and four sisters.
Those fortunate enough to have met Nadine will remember her as a gentle, caring lady with a sense of humor. She was a loving mother, wife, and best friend. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on August 12, 2019, 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church located at 2315 Placer St., Redding, California. A reception will follow at the church.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 4, 2019