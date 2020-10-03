Dennis James Lyman



(November, 03 1953 -



August 02, 2020)



Dennis James Lyman of Redding died on August 02, 2020.



Dennis is survived by his true love Erika, his 7 siblings, Bill, Mary (Therese), Mike, Kathy, Maureen, Andy & Stanley, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his Father, William; his Mother, Mellie; his beloved brother Patrick and his brother Bob.



Dennis was a loving friend and brother. Professionally, he was a highly skilled, and very hard-working carpenter who parlayed his carpentry skills into his love for creating beautiful pieces of art in woodwork. He built beautifully pieces for those he loved, carefully crafting his artistry into tables, benches and the like. Dennis was a good-natured, caring and quiet soul who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



The Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Redding Park near the Gazebo/Pavilion, at 11:00 a.m. on October 10, 2020.









