Dennis Lee Savage
Dennis Lee Savage passed away on April 26, 2020 in Vale, Oregon. He was born on May 17, 1946 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Margaret and Theodore Savage. At age 8, his family moved to Cottonwood, California. He attended Cottonwood elementary and Anderson high schools. He worked in construction, later managed the Cottonwood water district for 13 years, and flipped houses in Cottonwood. In 1995 he moved to North Powder, Oregon before spending his final years in Burns, Oregon. He had a passion for classic cars (especially Studebaker), History, and antiques. Dennis was preceded in death by brother Michael, father Theodore, mother Margaret, and son Ted. He is survived by wife Darlene, daughter Correen (Jim) Avila, son Jack (Molly) Savage, brother Barry (Eva) Savage, sister Beverly Venzke, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a later date at Cottonwood cemetery in Cottonwood, Ca.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 20 to May 22, 2020