LaPine - Derek Lemuel Harris, 75, of LaPine, Oregon, passed away on January 14, 2019 at his home, in the loving care of his wife, Antioinette Jean (TJ) & close friends Dave & Lonnie Frank, after a very long & hard fought illness. Derek was born July 16, 1943 in Coldwater, Michigan. He moved to Shasta County in 1967. He has 3 grown children, Dale Harris, Kathy Stainbrook, Karen Cunningham, Grandchildren, & Great grandchildren. He ran Centerville Feed Store on Placer Rd. in Redding for a number of years. He also managed & worked along side his good friend, Mike Meek, on the Meek Ranch for over 22 years. They enjoyed many outdoor adventures together! He met TJ in 1990 & they were married September 8, 1990. He often said that he had met his life's Soul Mate, & TJ the same of him! They were a perfect match & did so many things together. They were crazy about fishing, crabbing, camping, horse back riding, back country riding & packing in, ranching, gardening, Dutch Oven Cooking, antique collecting, & restoring old tractors. He once said that if he were stranded on a desert island, all he would want is his wife & his fishing pole. Derek was a very talented man. Many referred to him as a "Man's Man!", "A Cowboy of an earlier time!" His unique quality of being able to repair just about anything or to make something out of a discarded item, was genius! He will truly be missed! TJ wanted to thank all that have helped them during Derek's long illness. Your caring & kindness were so appreciated!

Derek's Prayer:

God Has Called Me Home When you see the fields and streams or count the stars above, I hope that you will remember me with love! The beauty of the great outdoors, where I once loved to roam, is now a fading memory as God has called me Home. My heart belongs to Jesus Christ, the Truth, the Life, the Way. So, please don't weep or cry for me, I am with the Lord today!
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 17, 2019
