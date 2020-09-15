1/1
Deuline Cardoza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deuline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deuline Cardoza

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deuline Cardoza on the morning of Friday September 11, 2020.

Deuline was born the last of five children to Dewey and Pauline Scott in Wink, Texas on February 17, 1936.

Deuline leaves behind her devoted husband, Ronald Cardoza, who she has been married to since 1978. Together they shared 42 loving years working, moving, fishing and traveling.

Deuline rarely found a fishing hole she did not like. She could be found dropping a line, quite frequently, in Hat Creek, while camping with family, or out at Carr Powerhouse usually filling her stringer.

Deuline never met a stranger she did not like; she was quick to make friends and loved every one of them deeply.

In addition to Ron, Deuline also leaves behind her three children with her first husband, Theodore Bonney; Mark (Candace), Cory, and Larry (Mary). She also was blessed with grandchildren; Lindsey (Bill), Ryan, Natalie, Zachary, Heather (Justin), and Cheyenne plus five beautiful great-grandchildren. Deuline also leaves behind her sister in-law, Nancy Rebello, who was her best friend. Nancy was a great help to Ron and Deuline during her illness with Cancer, and for that, our family is so grateful.

Deuline was a fun-loving and cherished Wife, Mom and Grandmother. Aside from fishing, she loved going on family cruises. These were some of our best times together. She will be so greatly missed by all of her family.

Final arrangements are being handled by Blair Crematory and there will be a private family celebration of life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service, Inc.
5530 Mountain View Drive
Redding, CA 96003
530-241-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved