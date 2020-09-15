Deuline Cardoza



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deuline Cardoza on the morning of Friday September 11, 2020.



Deuline was born the last of five children to Dewey and Pauline Scott in Wink, Texas on February 17, 1936.



Deuline leaves behind her devoted husband, Ronald Cardoza, who she has been married to since 1978. Together they shared 42 loving years working, moving, fishing and traveling.



Deuline rarely found a fishing hole she did not like. She could be found dropping a line, quite frequently, in Hat Creek, while camping with family, or out at Carr Powerhouse usually filling her stringer.



Deuline never met a stranger she did not like; she was quick to make friends and loved every one of them deeply.



In addition to Ron, Deuline also leaves behind her three children with her first husband, Theodore Bonney; Mark (Candace), Cory, and Larry (Mary). She also was blessed with grandchildren; Lindsey (Bill), Ryan, Natalie, Zachary, Heather (Justin), and Cheyenne plus five beautiful great-grandchildren. Deuline also leaves behind her sister in-law, Nancy Rebello, who was her best friend. Nancy was a great help to Ron and Deuline during her illness with Cancer, and for that, our family is so grateful.



Deuline was a fun-loving and cherished Wife, Mom and Grandmother. Aside from fishing, she loved going on family cruises. These were some of our best times together. She will be so greatly missed by all of her family.



Final arrangements are being handled by Blair Crematory and there will be a private family celebration of life.









