Dolly Marie Butt-Aldridge
Dolly was born December 7, 1949 and passed October 18, 2019. She was 69 years old, she is survived by Husband Joe Aldridge, Mother Helen Butt, Sisters Carole Wetmore, Debbie Ebrick, Becky Van Sickle, and Brother Paul Butt. The services will be held @ Allen & Dahl Funeral Home, Palo Cedro, Ca. (530-547-4444) Saturday, November 2, 2019 @ 11:00 AM. In lieu of Flowers the family is asking for donations to, "One Safe Place", 2250 Benton Dr. Redding, Ca. 96003. (530-244-0118)
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019