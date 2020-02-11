|
Don Prosser
Redding - After a long, full life, Don Prosser of Redding, California, former dentist in Northome, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side on January 26, 2020. He was 95 years old.
Don was born on June 14, 1924 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. He was the youngest of a family of 2 brothers and 3 sisters, all of whom lived well into their 90's and preceded him in death.
Don served 3 years in the army in Europe during WWII. He was engaged to his middle school sweetheart, Betty Carol Ashton during this time. When he returned home, they were married and soon began starting a family.
Don was a member of the very first class of the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in Southern California. By this time there were 5 little Prossers to help their daddy with his studies!
After graduating from dental school, the happy family moved to the town of Northome, Minnesota where they lived on the shores of one of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes. Don spent his entire career there serving the people of Northome and the surrounding communities. Three more babies were born which completed the family of 10.
Don and Betty's love stayed strong, as did their faith in God through the tragic loss of their son, Donn, and a fire that destroyed their home on Island Lake.
Don retired from dentistry in 1987 and he and Betty moved to Whitmore, California to be closer to their children. They treasured times when the whole family often got together for birthdays, graduations, weddings and other special occasions.
Sadly, Don lost his lifetime soulmate, Betty, on December 23, 2008. His fondest wish is to be reunited with her in heaven.
Don was a faithful member of the Palo Cedro SDA church. He stayed active in his later years, walking his little dog Bandit and working out every day at a gym where he was treated like family.
He was a loving, kindhearted, gentle man, truly a member of the "Greatest Generation," and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Don is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughters Susan, Donna, Ann, Nancy and Polly as well as sons Jon and David and all of their spouses. He is also fondly remembered by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held to honor Don's life on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery Chapel, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, California. Don and his wife, Betty will then be laid to rest in the Veteran's Cemetery.
Friends and family can share their thoughts online at www.legacy.com or by mail in care of: Ann Prosser Kruse, 10395 Spring Green Drive, Englewood, CO 80112.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020