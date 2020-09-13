1/
Donald Allen Burgess
Donald Allen Burgess

Donald Allen Burgess passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on August 30, 2020. Don was born on September 13, 1939 to Lloyd Burgess and Barbara Burgess in Merrill, Oregon. Don was raised on the family ranch in the small community of Blocksburg, Humboldt County, CA. He started his working career as a young man in the logging industry. In 1960 Don married his beloved wife, Yvonne Wilson (Burgess). This year the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Shortly after marriage, Don went into the US Army where he served 2 years at Ft Leonard Wood, Missouri in the fire department as a heavy equipment operator. In 1963 Don's one and only child, daughter Darci Donelle was born. After discharge in 1964 Don and his family relocated to Redding, CA. After settling in Redding, Don was hired by Shasta County Road Department as the low bed driver, where he retired after 35 years of dedicated service. Don was best known for his jovial attitude and life theory of work hard, play hard. In retirement, Don could always be found tinkering with things in his shop, working on his river house property, raising a garden, traveling with wife Yvonne in their motorhome, fishing and crabbing on the western coast and relaxing with his before dinner bourbon cocktail. Don was often called upon by family, friends and neighbors for his ability to fix anything and to have the parts to accomplish the task in his shop. Don in survived by wife Yvonne, daughter Darci Ashley and son-in-law Thomas Ashley of Folsom, CA, 3 granddaughters Natasia, Allena, and Karissa, 5 great grandchildren, brother James Burgess and sister-in-law Catherine Burgess of Blocksburg, CA along with numerous nieces and nephews. Per Don's wishes, there will be no public service. Family wishes to thank Medical Home Care Professionals, Home Helpers and Shasta County Mercy Hospice for their loving care of Don in his final days. If desired, donations can be directed to Shasta County Mercy Hospice at 1544 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001 in Don's honor.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald's Chapel
1275 Continental Street
Redding, CA 96001
5302411626
